Single Page Applications (SPA's) Mar 13th, 2017

Single Page Applications are destined to be the next big thing in the world of web development. Historically however they are time-consuming to develop and as a result it’s only a few of the very top websites are exhibiting SPA’s and of course the features that only an SPA can provide. (namely, real-time interaction)

However, there is now an alternative, albeit new / experimental, that can in theory be used to turn *any* pre-existing website into an SPA.

Code and description are available here;

https://github.com/oddjobz/spa

Get involved and maybe give it a go, you can provide feedback via the Issues tab on Github …

