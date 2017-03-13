Single Page Applications (SPA’s)
Single Page Applications are destined to be the next big thing in the world of web development. Historically however they are time-consuming to develop and as a result it’s only a few of the very top websites are exhibiting SPA’s and of course the features that only an SPA can provide. (namely, real-time interaction)
However, there is now an alternative, albeit new / experimental, that can in theory be used to turn *any* pre-existing website into an SPA.
Code and description are available here;
https://github.com/oddjobz/spa
Get involved and maybe give it a go, you can provide feedback via the Issues tab on Github …
