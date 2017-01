2016 might just be the year of Linux on the (virtual) desktop Apr 28th, 2015 Comments Off on 2016 might just be the year of Linux on the (virtual) desktop

Citrix releases desktop-linux-as-a-service preview

Come November, some “pundit” will declare that next year is the year of Linux on the desktop. This November, expect a twist on that prediction, as 2016 could just perhaps conceivably be the year of virtual Linux desktops now that Citrix has taken kit capable of delivering it into Beta.

